One of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national chairmanship aspirants, Professor Tunde Adeniran, has rejected the election process.

Professor Tunde Adeniran called for the cancellation of the entire exercise on the basis of the circulation of a unity list among the delegates.

He told journalists at the convention that Governors Nyesom Wike and Governor Fayose foisted the unity list on delegates.

“We reject the entire electoral process. The election has been grossly compromised to achieve a predetermined end.

“The illegal unity list is prepared by governors Wike and Ayodele Fayose to foist on the entire delegates”, he lamented.

He, however, called on the Board of Trustees (BOT) of the party to takeover the affairs of the party until proper election would be conducted.

The rejection of the unity list by the frontline chairmanship candidate was done before the final collation of the elections results.