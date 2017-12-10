- Advertisement -

A former National Auditor of the Peoples Democratic Party, Fatai Adeyanju, said on Saturday that he was disqualified from running for the office of the national treasurer of the party.

Adeyanju was also prevented from accessing the Eagle Square, venue of the party’s national convention.

He was disqualified from the race because of his alleged inability to present his tax clearance.

Adeyanju, who was a close ally of a former National Chairman of the party, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, remained outside the venue, hours into the exercise.

He later told journalists that the committee set up by the party for the convention deliberately screened him out.

He alleged that Governor Fayose was responsible for the treatment meted out to him.

He said, “The party’s screening committee rejected my tax clearance certificate even though the document remained valid until December 2017.

“The party also said that I didn’t have a voter card, but I tendered my valid voter card before the committee.

“You can see the original copy of my valid tax certificate and my voter card. All efforts to make the screening committee see reason proved abortive.”

Apart from being close to Sheriff, Adeyanju and the then National Secretary, Prof. Wale Oladipo, were allies of Senator Buruji Kashamu.

Both Sheriff and Kashamu are considered as enemies of the Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led national caretaker committee.

“When there are divisions in the leadership, people follow different groups or individuals. But when the crisis gets resolved, we should all be allowed to join the winning group without victimisation,” Adeyanju said.

He promised to go to court to seek redress after the convention.