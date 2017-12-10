- Advertisement -

The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has asked those who contested the PDP national chairmanship seat but lost to Secondus, to accept defeat in good faith.

Fayose also said he had no regret, canvassing support for aspirants on the list.

He insisted that some people kicked against the list because they did not win the election.

He said, “Anyone who will contest the result of this election at the court of law is an enemy of the party. It is not good to be a bad loser. If you did not win, just take it in good faith and support the winner”