Leading Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) aspirant for Delta Central Senatorial election in 2019, Senator Ighoyota Amori has vowed to reclaim his mandate which he lost to incumbent, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege through an Appeal Court judgment over a year ago.

Amori, while declaring his ambition to vie for the same seat at his Mosogar residence in Ethiope West Local Government area of the state yesterday, lamented that it is the judiciary that truncated his seat in the red chamber prematurely in a controversial judgment by the appeal court which has now denied his people of quality representation.

“I remember the mantle of leadership you all worked hard to give me in the 2015 general elections as your Senator in the 8th National Assembly; from the first election victory, the re-run victory, the first victory at the courts, and then the rape of our mandate at the Court of Appeal through two conflicting court judgments.

“The joy and pain have only strengthened me to come back on stage and reclaim the stolen mandate you gave me”, he told the mammoth crowd of PDP supporters and loyalists as well as top party chieftains.

Amori recalled that after his inauguration as Senator in June 2015, he did not leave the court to basically defend the mandate given to him while at the same time did not relegate his core mandate as a Senator.

“I diligently attended sittings in Chambers and Committees, including oversight functions. I moved motions, presented bills and petitions from our constituents. I also participated in budgetary allocations for our people.

“I did all these within a few months and I am not relenting. I am willing to serve all more vigorously having garnered enough experience. I shall immediately hit the ground running once I gain your mandate come 2019”, he pledged.

Amori urged the people to turn out enmasse during the 2019 general elections, vote for him and should guard their votes to avoid a repeated of what happened to the result of the 2015 elections which he won but lost through the court.

A prominent PDP Chieftain, Chief Moses Odibo, promised the support of the constituents for the return of Senator Amori in the next elections.

He assured that his supporters and loyalists will work had to ensure that Amori return to the red chambers and continued from where he stopped as a result of the “judicial summersault” that denied him the seat.