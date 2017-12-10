- Advertisement -

Prince Uche Secondus, was elected as the National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, at the party’s national convention, which ended in the early hours of Sunday at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

Chairman of the Electoral Sub-Committee of the convention and former Governor of Benue, Gabriel Suswan, announced the results and said that the election for chairmanship position was keenly contested by four candidates.

“In this contest, nine gentlemen indicated their interests to contest, but here, four of them sent letters of withdrawal and so four were left.

“The other ones we were told have withdrawn but there was no letter to that effect.

“The four gentlemen that contested were Uche Secondus, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, Founder of Daar Communications; Prof. Tunde Adeniran, former Education Minister and Prof. Taoheed Adedoja, former Minister of Sports and Special Duties.

“Secondus scored 2,000 votes; Dokpesi, 66; Adeniran, 230 while Adedoja scored no vote,” Suswan said. Apart from Secondus, there were also elections into other positions in the National Working Committee of the Party.

See the full list of the newly elected members of NWC who will administer PDP alongside Secondus below:

Prince Uche Secondus – National Chairman

Sen. Babayo Garmawa – Deputy National Chairman (North);

Mr Yemi Akinwunmi – Deputy National Chairman (South);

Sen. Umar Tsauri – National Secretary

Mr Agbo Emmanuel – Deputy National Secretary

Retired Col. Austin Akinbundu – National Organising Secretary,

Yakubu Hassan – Deputy National Organizing Secretary;

Mr Kola Ologbondiyan – National Publicity Secretary and

Diran Odeyemi – Deputy National Publicity Secretary.

Mr Abdullahi Mainasira – National Financial Secretary,

Irona Gerald – Deputy National Financial Secretary;

Aribisala Adewale – National Treasurer;

Wada Masu – Deputy National Treasurer;

Adamu Mustapha – National Auditor

Arong Divine – Deputy National Auditor.

Mariya Umar – National Women Leader,

Umoru Hadiza – Deputy National Women Leader,

Emmanuel Enoidem – National Legal Adviser

Umar Maina – Deputy National Youth Leader

Ude Okoye – National Youth Leader