Delegates to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national convention on Saturday in Abuja rejected a constitutional amendment which assigned one deputy national chairman position to a female member.

Of the 2114 registered voters, 1194 voted against the proposal.

Some other sections of the party’s constitution were amended after a motion by the Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson.

The amendments include the preamble of the PDP Constitution to reflect “current realities”.

Some of the clauses amended were Section 8 and 50 to ease the process of rejoining the party by former members.

They were also amended to reduce the minimum period of membership by returnees and new members before they can stand for election on the party’s platform.

Section 29, 30, 31, 35 and 45 were amended to provide for two deputy national chairmen and make the six national vice chairmen of the party members of its National Working Committee.