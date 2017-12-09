Chairmanship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Raymond Dokpesi, has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of systematic destruction of the foundation laid by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the economic and political growth of Nigeria.

He stated this at Umuahia when he visited the state chapter of PDP to campaign for the votes of Abia delegates to the party’s national convention slated for December 9, 2017 at the Abuja the nation’s federal capital territory.

The media mogul insisted that contrary to the vicious propaganda of APC, a solid foundation for growth was laid by PDP during the 16 years the party was in power, adding that instead of building on the foundation APC led administration has been busy destroying what it met on ground.

He noted that the APC government had been destroying the fabrics of national growth, unity and cohesion and “everybody is now weeping” after being deceived into accepting the deceptive change mantra.

Dokpesi also faulted the war on corruption as being waged by APC, saying that it was fraught with insincerity, double standard and pretence.

He cited the Maina gate to buttress the pretence in the corruption fight, saying that President Muhammadu Buhari, attorney general of the federation, Abubakar Malami, and the minister of the interior, Abdulrahman Danbazzau were all involved in the cover-up.

According to him, after accusing PDP administration of being clueless, corrupt, the APC had been manifesting all those tags as Nigerians have come to know that the ruling party lacked any clear vision or idea of what should be done to fix Nigeria.

He said that things had become so bad that APC controlled states “are experiencing retardation” while states run by PDP are doing far better thereby showing that APC could never perform better than PDP.

Dokpesi, who was in Abia for the second time in his quest to become the national chairman of PDP, said that there was need to rebuild, rejuvenate, reconstruct and rebrand the former ruling party, adding that he remained the best qualified to reposition the party.

The chairmanship aspirant said that it was high time PDP was made to really belong to the people as envisioned by the founding fathers of the party.

“Any mistake we make in 2019 not to take PDP back to power will be a total disaster. We have to collectively come together to solve the problems of our party,” he said.

He said that the South West zone which had seven out of the nine chairmanship aspirants had no business aspiring for the position, adding that his only challenger for the South South zone, Chief Uche Secondus was not capable of leading a rebranded PDP.

Dokpesi explained that though Secondus was qualified to contest for the post of chairmanship and was part of the former national leadership of PDP “he is like putting old wine in new bottle”. He promised that the South east zone would get the automatic ticket for vice-president if he emerged the national chairman of PDP.

Chairman of Abia PDP, Chief Johnson Onuigbo described Dokpesi as a knowledgeable person who has done a lot for PDP and was well qualified to preside over the affairs of the main opposition party.

He urged him to be wary of possible roadblocks to his ambition, work and pray hard for God to crown his efforts with success.