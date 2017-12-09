Former Military Head of State, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, has said he did not discourage former vice-president, Atiku Abubakar, from contesting for the presidency in 2019.

Atiku had visited Babangida on Thursday and both men talked behind closed doors.

According to IBB’s spokesperson, the former leader did not advise Atiku not to run, as that is not his disposition.

“The report is very, very untrue,” Afegbua said.

“When I read the report, I was laughing. Because it is far from what they both discussed.

“Number one, IBB will not discourage anyone from seeking office. IBB will encourage anyone to seek election.

“They had a very useful political discussion. IBB also has a good relationship with Atiku. It’s not good to play politics with the relationship of people.”