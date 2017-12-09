A former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Abba Gana, has shared his opinion on why President Muhammadu Buhari should be shown the exit door in 2019.

Gana who is a founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, spoke in an interview with Sun, where he maintained that realities on ground have made it clear to the people that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, came with empty promises.

He also gave reasons the main opposition party, PDP was ousted from office in 2015, but maintained that things must be done rightly this time.

According to him, “In 2015, through rampant cases of imposition of candidates, a lot of people became angry and worked against the PDP.

“The campaigns leading to the 2019 elections should be issue based, devoid of pretences and falsehoods.

“Nigerians are definitely getting wiser and wiser, therefore lies, propaganda and empty rhetoric alone can no longer work magic for any political party or candidate this time.

“People have seen the reality on ground. They have seen both sides of the coin. As the saying goes, seeing is believing and feeling the situation is the ultimate decider. Nigerians are suffering.

“The verifiable achievements on ground, practical manifesto and programme are what the electorate will be looking for.

“The matter of unity, peace, understanding and wellbeing of Nigerians will also be in the front burner this time.

“This time around, the party must take cognisance of our national diversity and the sensibilities of the various parts of the country.

“As much as possible, no group or section should be left behind or excluded. There is the need to reappraise and adopt new strategies for defeating insurgency and curbing radicalisation in the North East.”