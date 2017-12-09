The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has announced that the Presidential and national assembly elections will hold on February 16, 2019.

INEC chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this at an induction retreat for Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital.

The governorship, state assembly and area council elections in the Federal Capital Territory will follow on March 2, 2019, Yakubu said.

The implementation of the 2019 Election Project Plan is to begin on January 1, 2018.

He said an additional 3,630,529 voters were registered in the recent continuous registration.

”This is an important development in our efforts to ensure that electoral services offered to Nigerians are better, more frequent and easier to access than ever before,” he said.

This exercise will continue until 60 days to the 2019 general elections, as a provided by the Electoral Act.