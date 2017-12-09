A top chieftain of the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organization, Afenifere, Senator Femi Okurounmu, has described former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as “a commercial politician, political merchant, mercantile politician.”

In an interview, Okurounmu stated that Atiku is one of those Nigerian politicians who see politics as business, and he is one of those several politicians who have been running Nigeria as a political enterprise.

His words: “Through this way and by their greed, they’ve run Nigeria down. Nigerians should forget about Atiku and his generation of greedy political class who have ruined Nigeria.”

The chieftain however stressed that what Nigeria presently need is a new crop of focused, and patriotic youths who should go and form another political party with the sole aim of rescuing Nigeria from PDP and APC.

/“There is no difference between APC and PDP. Both parties including President Buhari have nothing to offer Nigerians. Again, people like Atiku should be considered as men of yesterday. Nigeria should be forward looking and not be thinking about somebody like Atiku who is part of those who ruined Nigeria,” Okurounmu added.