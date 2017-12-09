Ahead of Saturday’s (today’s) national convention of the Peoples Democratic Party in Abuja, the Rivers State chapter of the party has said it will not be swayed by monetary or any other form of gratification to jettison their support for Prince Uche Secondus.

Secondus, who is a former deputy national chairman of the party, is one of the contenders for the position of national chairman of the party.

Speaking with journalists in Port Harcourt on Friday, the Rivers State chairman of PDP, Chief Felix Obuah, said they (Rivers delegates) had endorsed Secondus as their sole candidate.

He said, “All the delegates from Rivers State have adopted Prince Uche Secondus as the sole candidate for the position of the national chairman of PDP. Secondus is not corrupt; he is God-fearing and none of our delegates would be bought over with money.

“We are solidly behind him because Nigerians need him; the PDP needs him and the nation’s democracy also needs him to redeem the current situation.”