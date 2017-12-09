The chairman of National Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ahmed Makarfi, has urged former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, to help the party with a winning strategy to return to Aso Rock in 2019.

Makarfi, who made the remarks while receiving Atiku at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, on Tuesday, alleged that there were people bent on destroying the party.

He said he was grateful that the party had been winning in courts against those who are hell-bent on destabilising the party and holding it down.

It is hoped that Makarfi is sincere in his remarks, considering that he is said to be eyeing the party’s presidential ticket, just like Atiku. PDP’s return to power in 2019 will be determine by the genuine commitment and sincerity of its leaders, not only by Atiku’s return. Atiku is just one individual. He has no magic wand to single-handedly return PDP to power without the support of the party leaders, especially the governors, who are very influential and financially buoyant.

Despite APC-led government’s obvious flip-flops, it will be a herculean task for PDP to dislodge APC in 2019. This is especially if PDP fails to get its today’s national convention right. So, Makarfi and his other executive members should know that PDP’s return to power in 2019 goes beyond Atiku’s defection to the party. PDP leaders must be ready to close ranks and make sacrifices if they must make a head way in 2019.

It is worrisome that there were discordant tunes within the party ahead of today’s convention. It is hoped that the situation will not degenerate into protracted crisis after the convention. With this, it is clear that party leaders have a lot of work to do after the convention, to ensure that all members are on the same page.