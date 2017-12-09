Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar insists that he does not support any particular candidate over others, but rather supports the emergence of a more virile political party post Peoples Democratic Party national convention.

The former Vice President said in a press statement signed by his media office in Abuja on Friday that he, as an advocate of internal democracy in a political party system, believes all the aspirants for respective elective positions in the PDP National Executive Council (NEC) are eminently qualified.

He noted that the challenge before the delegates of the party is to vote according to their consciences.

The statement reads: “As our great political party sets forth to elect new set of national officers for the party today (Saturday), we must put the interest of the party first and I urge our delegates to vote for people they believe will better promote the interest of the party.

“I am an advocate of democracy and it is my belief that the best way to strengthen a political party is to promote the principle of internal democracy in the workings of the party. I believe that all of the aspirants for respective positions are eminently qualified and the task is before our delegates to pick people who will make PDP even a stronger party after the Convention.

“I do not have any preferred candidate, all I ask of our delegates and members of the organizing committee is that they should give us a national convention that is transparent, free and credible – one that will establish a standard for how intra-party elections are to be held in the country.

“I wish all members and leaders of our great party, the PDP a successful national convention just as I wish all the aspirants luck in their endeavors,” Atiku said.