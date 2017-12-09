Rivers State Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that the position of National Chairmanship of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was not zoned to the South-West alone.

Apparently reacting to the attack on him by Chief Olabode George who withdrew from the chairmanship race, Wike said there was nothing like micro-zoning of the national chairmanship position to the South West zone in relation to the December 9 National Convention of the party.

He spoke on Friday during an appearance on Sunrise Daily from the Abuja studio of Channels Television.

“The issue of micro-zoning and gentleman’s agreement does not arise. There is nothing like that. The so-called micro-zoning is being floated by a presidential aspirant from the North supported by campaign officials of Tunde Adeniran,” Wike stated.

He reiterated that the presidential position was zoned to the North and the National Chairmanship zoned to the South.

Governor Wike regretted that some PDP national chairmanship aspirants have resorted to blackmail, simply because they have lost the contention for the delegates.

“National Chairmanship in the South-West will not change the fortunes of the PDP. Even when the President hailed from the South-West, the fortunes of the party did not improve in terms of votes in that zone. The zone is prone to incessant crises as can be seen. Any candidate who emerges from the South-West will lead to further crisis from other factions from that zone.

“Anybody who believes in PDP will work for the party after the National Convention, whether or not you emerge. You will do otherwise when you are controlled by external forces. No right thinking party member will resort to issuance of threats,” he said.

He described the former acting National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus as the best candidate to drive PDP to the next level in view of his experience and track record.

The governor said that the PDP will come out from the national convention stronger and re-positioned to provide credible opposition.

He explained that contrary to the planting of stories against Prince Uche Secondus by his opponents, the National Chairmanship aspirant has no existing issue with the EFCC, having gone to court against the agency and won. He said damages were awarded in favour of Secondus.

“After tomorrow’s convention, PDP will come out stronger. It will come out refreshed and re-positioned for the good of the country.

”Somebody who believes that he will win, will not resort to writing petitions before the convention. All reports in the media against Secondus are planted and false.

“Secondus has never said anything negative against any other candidates. He has remained focused on his campaign”, Governor Wike said.

The governor described the South-South as the bedrock of the PDP.

“Only a candidate from outside the South-West such as Prince Uche Secondus can unite the zone. He has the reach and capacity to unite all factions in the South-West. He is the person suited for the party at this time”, he said.

He noted that of all the National Chairmanship aspirants, only Prince Uche Secondus is from a state with PDP as the party in government. He said the other candidates have no political presence in their respective states to drive the revival of the party.

“I have analysed the scenario. I have analysed the delegates spread of each state. There is no way that Prince Uche Secondus will not coast to victory by over 90 percent of delegates votes.

“I am talking because I am in the campaign team of Prince Uche Secondus and I am a delegate”, he said.

Governor Wike said he resigned his membership of the National Convention Planning Committee because he wants to focus on the campaign for the emergence of Prince Uche Secondus as National Chairman.

Commenting on the Special Anti-robbery Squad, Governor Wike maintained that the Inspector General of Police will only strengthen the group for electoral fraud and crime.