As the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) set to hold its national convention in Abuja to elect national officers of the party on Saturday (today), leaders, elders and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, have called for a hitch-free national convention.

This call was contained in a statement signed by two former members of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Johnson Olu -Fatoki and Joseph Adegbesan, Mr. Ladi Owodunni. Others were Chief Adeoye Monsuru, and Chief Gbadero Gbadela.

Others included Mr. Wasiu Saula, Alhaja Adeyinka Ilebiyi, Chief Sunday Alawode, and Alhaji Wasiu Isiaka respectively.

They said they believed in the success of the convention and therefore appealed to members to remain calm and ensure peaceful and fruitful convention.

They also commended the leadership qualities of the party’s national caretaker committee for ensuring that the party is reorganized and repositioned ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

“Being committed and loyal party members, we believe that the success of our National Convention on December 9 is paramount and important to the future of our great party. We therefore appeal to all members to remain calm and join in ensuring a peaceful and fruitful convention.” They added.

Meanwhile, they urged the new national executive to be elected, to address all the petitions sent to different committees in respect of the state congress of November 4, ward and local governments congresses of October 21st and 28th, held in Ogun State respectively.