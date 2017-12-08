Leaders, elders and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have called for a hitch-free national convention holding in Abuja on Saturday .

The leaders said they believed in the success of the convention and therefore appealed to members to remain calm and ensure peaceful and fruitful convention.

They disclosed this in a statement signed by two former members of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Johnson Olu -Fatoki and Joseph Adegbesan on behalf of others leaders.

Some of them were Mr. Wasiu Saula, Adeyinka Ilebiyi, Chief Sunday Alawode, Alhaji Wasiu Isiaka, Mr. Ladi Owodunni, Chief Adeoye Monsuru, and Chief Gbadero Gbadela.

They commended the leader qualities of the party’s national caretaker committee for ensuring that the party is reorganized and repositioned ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

The statement reads, ” Being committed and loyal party members, we believe that the success of our National Convention on December 9 (today) is paramount important to the future of our great party. We therefore appeal to all members to remain calm and join in ensuring a peaceful and fruitful convention.”

They equally charged the new national executive to be elected to address all the petitions sent to the different committees in respect of the State Congress of November 4, ward and local governments Congresses of October 21st and 28th respectively.