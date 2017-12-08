A former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has told President Muhammadu Buhari not to be deceived by the crowd that welcomed him during his visit to Kano State.

Buhari was quoted by his Special Assisitant, Garba Shehu, to have said, “I am overwhelmed with the massive reception I have received and definitely, since this is partisan politics, I think it has sent a clear message to the opposition.

“Even going by the details of the election results in 2003, 2007 and 2011, it was very clear that nobody could even dare to rig my scores from the elections in Kano.

“It has been so consistent and I don’t think I have the vocabulary to express my thanks to the people of Kano.

“I am very grateful to God and the people of Kano for the complete trust you have in me.”

But reacting through his spokesperson, Paul Ibe, the ex-Vice President said Nigerians will decide 2019.

The spokesman for Atiku, said this when asked by newsmen to comment on Buhari’s statement that the reception he got in Kano was an indication of his popularity.

He said, “The only thing I can tell you is that Nigerians will decide 2019.

“Nobody else can decide but Nigerians.”