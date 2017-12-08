President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, has said that Igbo would only support a presidential candidate that will not stay in office for more than one term.

Nwodo said this on Thursday, in Enugu State, upon his return from United States of America, where he went to inaugurate the North Carolina chapte of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation.

He disclosed that as soon as all the candidates for the various political parties emerge, Ohanaeze would seek audience with them, look at their manifestos and lend support to the party that best protects the interest of Igbo.

“Whoever wants to be president will assure us that he will not stay in office for more than one term. The Igbo will get presidency in 2023. This neglect will be worked out. We will look at who will protect the interest of Ndigbo,” he insisted.

He also decried the neglect of Igbo under the current administration, led by President Muhammadu Buhari, frowning at the poor state of facilities at the Akanu Ibiam Airport Enugu, where he landed yesterday.

“The runway is despicable. The terminal building has been abandoned. The other one at the domestic wing has been carried by hurricane. To disembark from the international wing took us two hours,” Nwodo lamented.