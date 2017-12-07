- Advertisement -

A former governor of Oyo State and frontline aspirant for the national chairmanship of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Rashidi Ladoja, has debunked online news media report that he has backed out of the race.

Ladoja, who spoke from Abuja through his aide, Lanre Latinwo, accused aspirants who were jittery of his ever rising national acceptance as the preffered man for the job of being behind the report.

“We are not surprised this is coming from them. Momentum is building very rapidly for the convention and many more of this kind of fabricated story will be dished out by losing groups and aspirants.

- Advertisement -

“Senator Ladoja has weighed all options before throwing his hat into the ring. As a former BOT member, he knows what the ideals upon which the party was built and will restore those ideals when elected.

“In national politics, Ladoja is well known for his principled stand against unfairness. As national chairman of the PDP, Wadata Plaza will not be turned into a casino where money will exchange hands and democracy and people will be discarded.

“This is why well-meaning leaders and members are clamouring for the emergence of Senator Ladoja as the man to lead the party to a glorious restoration at this critical period,” he said.