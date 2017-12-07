- Advertisement -

Less than 48 hours to the national convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Chairman of the organizing committee for the event, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has said everything has been put in place to ensure a successful outing.

Speaking to cross section of Journalists at the Wadata Plaza, National Secretariat of the PDP in Abuja on Thursday, Senator Okowa who is also, the Governor of Delta State after committee meetings that lasted more than 4 hours, disclosed that the committees for the events have submitted their reports, assuring that all was set for the convention.

According to the Governor, “we are not having challenges as it concerns the convention, we are working to ensure that everything is set, today, we took committee reports and I can tell you that everything is going on smoothly.”

- Advertisement -

Asked specifically if paucity of funds will not affect the convention, the Governor said, “we don’t have too much fund, we don’t need too much fund but, we have enough to take care of the convention.”

“Everything is set for us to have a successful convention on Saturday,” the Governor emphasized.

At the PDP secretariat yesterday, many PDP chieftains were seen going in and out of the secretariat with business picking up in the area.

Some hawkers of different wares expressed gratitude to God that activities have picked up at the Wadata Plaza, disclosing that they were witnessing a boom in their businesses as it were before the 2015 general elections.