- Advertisement -

Ahead of Saturday’s national convention of the Peoples Democratic Party, the Senator representing Ogun-East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Buruji Kashamu, has advised delegates, leaders and stakeholders of the party not to elect anyone undergoing corruption trial.

He said the delegates should discard anyone being tried for corruption by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, saying that the anti-corruption agency was also planning to re-arrest some aspirants accused of corruption.

He said this in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

Kashamu said, “While it is true that an accused is presumed innocent until proven guilty, our great party cannot afford to close its eyes to this potential threat.

“It is a no-brainer that if a national chairman with a corruption case is elected, the party will literally be put on trial with him.

“This is one avoidable risk that is too much to take. You can be sure that a corruption trial of the national chairman of an opposition party will come with a lot of bad publicity that will sound the death knell the party.”