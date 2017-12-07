- Advertisement -

A national chairmanship aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Prof. Taoheed Adedoja, has said he is confident of emerging victorious at the party ‘s national convention on Saturday.

Adedoja, a former Minister of Sports and Youth Development, expressed the confidence in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday.

He said that he was trusting in God and the support of party men to emerge as the new chairman of the party.

Adedoja said what the party needed was a leader with ideas and promised take PDP to greater heights if elected.

“By God ‘s grace, I will emerge the next chairman at the Saturday ‘s convention.

“I am trusting in God and my supporters across the country to be the PDP chairman.

“I am confident of victory because I know God will decide that for me “,he said.

Adedoja said he had a well-grounded support base across the country and expressed confidence that that would count for him.

He described himself as a man of all parts, who had lived and made friends across the different parts of the country.

Adedoja said his acceptability by party men across all zones had made him the best man for the job.

The former minister added that his contributions to the cause of people with disability over the years had endeared him to the disable stakeholders in the party.

He said the party needed somebody with vision, experience and commitment to take it to the next level.

Adedoja said his background as a university teacher and a former Minister positioned him to offer the best for the PDP.

The former minister said he had never been fingered in any problems within the party and that he had the solutions to move the party to winning ways.

Adedoja promised to build a PDP where everybody would have a sense of belonging if elected.

Adedoja said he had confidence in the Chairman of the party ‘s Caretaker Committee Chairman, Sen. Ahmed Makarfi to deliver a credible convention.

“I have confidence in the Makarfi’s National Caretaker Committee to deliver a transparent and credible convention.

“I believe they know what to do and that they will do the right thing”,he said.

The former minister however declined to comment on the issue of micro-zoning and participation of aspirants out of the South West in the chairmanship race.

”On that, I have no comment,” he said.

The party has fixed its elective convention for Saturday to elect new national executive.

Apart from Adedoja, former National Vice-Chairman of the party, Chief Olabode George, former Ogun governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel and former Minister of Education, Prof. Tunde Adeniran, are also in the race.

Also contesting are the former Acting-Chairman of the party, Chief Uche Secondus, former governor of Oyo State, Chief Rasheed Ladoja and Lagos PDP chieftain, Mr Jimi Agbaje.