A two term Commissioner in the administration of former Governor Olusegun Mimiko in Ondo State, Mrs. Margaret Akinsuroju, on Thursday, defected to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) alongside over 3,000 people across the state.

Mrs. Akinsuroju, who served as the commissioner for Women Affairs, announced her defection at a rally held at the APC secretariat in Ore, headquarters of Odigbo Local Government Area of the state.

The former commissioner said her decision to join the ruling party was borne out of her wide consultations and determination to contribute to the transformation agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

She said the internal problems confronting the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) equally contributed to her defection, stressing that the PDP failed Nigerians woefully while at the helm of affairs in the country.

She explained that her kinsmen were not happy with her being a commissioner in the administration of former Governor Mimiko, saying her community, Igburowo, was neglected by previous administrations in the state.

Mrs. Akinsuroju, who is also a former member of the Ondo State Hospitals Management Board, submitted that her defection to the APC has brought an end to the party in the state.

Receiving the new members, the state chairman of the party, Mr. Ade Adetimehin, represented by the state Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Alhaji Ismaila Olurimisi, assured the defectors of equal treatment in the party.

Adetimehin also urged the new members to ensure that peace reign in the party and do their best to ensure the development of the party at both the local and state levels.

He said the several achievements recorded by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government, in the last few years, are clear indications that APC is a progressive party.

The event was attended by several members of the party in the council area, chairmen of the party in the area as well as party Stewart’s among others.