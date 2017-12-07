- Advertisement -

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, National Youths Leadership Congress (NYLC), an umbrella body of dedicated All Progressives Congress (APC) youths across the 36 states of the federation, have resolved to embark on a nationwide sensitization rally on the achievements of the APC-led administration across the country starting in January 2018.

The Congress also stated that through the sensitization programme, it aims to create the needed awareness that will liberate all youths from ignorance and illiteracy even as it hopes to complement government efforts at promoting and sustaining true democracy at all levels.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Thursday, NYLC National President, Emmanuel Orgwu, added that the youth body was interested in setting the pace for a robust APC campaigns ahead of 2019 through effective grassroots mobilization, sensitization and opinion sampling.

- Advertisement -

Orgwu said: “we have resolutely resolved to organize and embark on a nationwide sensitization rally on the achievements of the APC-led administration across the states of the federation from January 7th to April 7th, 2018.

“NYLC aims among others to stimulate and sustain accelerated programmes that will librate all youths from ignorance and illiteracy and to complement the efforts of our leaders in promoting and sustaining true democracy at all levels of government.

“Poised to champion the courses of the Nigerian government presently led by the APC against corruption, insecurity, ethnic sentiments and also educate the masses on the achievements of the government.

On corruption, the NYLC further said that it will “Articulately campaign against corruption for the purpose of redirecting national consciousness and value preference of the overall sustenance of public good and accountability.