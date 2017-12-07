- Advertisement -

A leader of the Accord Party, Doctor Doyin Okupe, says his party will stop the dominance of the All Progressives Congress and the People’s Democratic Party in next year’s governorship election in Osun state.

Okupe made the promise in Osogbo at the stakeholders summit of the party in the southwest held in Osogbo, the state capital.

Okupe who was the spokesperson to former President Jonathan’s regime expressed dissatisfaction with the way the ruling party of the All Progressives Congress and Peoples Democratic Party are governing the country.

According to him, the factional crises rocking the PDP would not allow them to have electable candidates in the coming elections at both state and federal levels.

Okupe said plan of the party is to install an Accord governor in Osun adding that the party is also creating a platform for the youth to take over the administration of the country.