A coalition of political pressure groups, including the Marwa Organisation in Adamawa State, has given President Muhammadu Buhari‘s administration a clean bill of health.

Rising from a crucial meeting in Yola, the platform urged him and his deputy, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, to contest the 2019 presidential election.

Speaking on behalf of others, Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd) explained that the gathering was out to drum support for Buhari and Osinbajo ahead of 2019.

He said the group was sure and convinced there is no better presidential candidate for the 2019 election in APC than Buhari.

Marwa, a former military administrator of Lagos State, after a meeting of stakeholders comprising 20 organisations in Yola, said the Buhari administration in the last two years has recorded enviable achievements in security, anti corruption war, electricity supply and diversification of the economy through agriculture and solid minerals.

Marwa who spoke on the exit of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar from the APC admitted that although, it was a big loss to the party, it would not affect the chances of APC in Adamawa state and at the national level.

President Buhari’s second term bid is gathering momentum in the north east on a daily basis.

Political watchers believe this development may pose a treat to Atiku’s ambition in the zone.