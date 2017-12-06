- Advertisement -

The national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) Caretaker Committee, Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi, has reacted to media reports which seem to suggest that he has confirmed interest in seeking to fly the flag of PDP in 2019.

According to his Media Aide, Mukhtar Zubairu Sirajo, the reports were not true reflection of what Makarfi gave out in a chat with some newsmen couple of days ago.

He said, “The fact is the Senator was asked what threat the return of Atiku Abubakar to the party portends to the aspirations of others who had either made their intentions known or those, who, like him were rumoured to be nursing such ambition.

“His answer was that Atiku’s return would not, in any way adversely affect the rights of any member of the party to aspire to any position, adding that there were no preconditions to the return as Atiku Abubakar did not ask for, neither did the party offer any concessions to him beforehand.

“Senator Ahmed Makarfi wishes to assure the teeming Members and supporters of the PDP and indeed the entire country that his own major preoccupation at the moment is to discharge the responsibility given to him to lead the process of repositioning the party, which he hopes will culminate in the conduct of a very credible and transparent convention this Saturday.

“This is what matters the most to him at this moment,” Sirajo said.