Speaker, Taraba State House of Assembly, Peter Abel Diah, has tasked government and political office holders to come up with actions and policies that would ameliorate the sufferings of the masses who entrusted them with their mandates.

According to him it is only by this that they can hope to remain relevant.

These are the 250 youths trained in various skills acquisition under Afronet, the pet project of the speaker of Taraba State House of Assembly.

Beneficiaries were drawn from across the 48 units of three wards in Mbamnga constituency.

The benefactor aims to empower the beneficiaries to be self-reliant in their respective communities. Hon. Peter Diah, urged the beneficiaries to make optimal use of the tools and not sell them.

Diah, who was represented by Hon. Kaptas Gabon said the Speaker is sensitive to the plight of the People of his constituency and would continue to empower them.

Speakers at the occasion urged other politicians to emulate the good gesture of the Speaker.

The beneficiaries who could not hide their feelings thanked Diah for coming to their aid. They reassured him that the tool would be used wisely for the betterment of their immediate families.

The Speaker, in fulfilling his campaign promises has empowered more than 5000 youths in his immediate constituency.