- Advertisement -

A group in the Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Progressives Movement (PM) ,has warned Senator Ajayi Borrofice and the ousted chairman of the party, Hon. Isaac Kekemeke to stop blackmailing leaders of the party in the media.

The group, through its leader, Ibrahim Jimoh, said the duo of Borrofice and Kekemeke should play their opposition role as members of the Alliance for Democracy with constructive criticism and not falsehood.

In the statement issued in Akure, the state capital, on Wednesday, the group said it is laughable that someone with Borrofice caliber would stoop so low to use fake group to accuse the acting Chairman Chairman of the party, Engr. Ade Adetimehin in the media.

A group, Progressives Youth Group (PYG) had accused Adetimehin of working against the election of President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2015 General elections.

But PM leader said “We would have allowed this falsehood to go unreplied but for the sake of record. We need to let the people of the state and our teeming party faithful know those who have been consistently working against our party .

According to Jimoh “In the said 2015 General elections, Adetimehin who was then a Deputy chairman of the party won Idanre for the APC

“In the said election, APC scored 12,654 while the PDP pulled 12, 290. It is on record, that Idanre, then, had two commissioners, a chief of staff to the governor, chairmen of board and parastatals and local government executives

- Advertisement -

“With such huge PDP structures, Adetimehin led the structure of the APC and won the PDP even with their access to apparatus of government and election

“Adetimehin is one of the leading politicians in the state who has remained in the Progressives fold since the AD government of Late Adebayo Adefarati.

“He has consistently being with AD, AC ACN and the APC. In fact, the reason there was a gang up against Adetimehin becoming the Chairman of the party in the 2014 congress was because he was said to be from Buhari’s camp.

“But, the then supposed chairman of the party, who is now joining hands with Borrofice to perpetrate falsehood, Kekemeke lost his unit and his local government.

“In Ese Odo, APC staggerly scored, 4002 while the PDP had 24,943. Kekemeke lost his local government to PDP with a wide margin of over 20 thousand votes.

“The issue now is whether Borrofice and Kekemeke was justified to work against APC and Akeredolu in the November 26th, governorship election in the state.

“Borrofice expended all resources for the AD in the last election, just to make sure APC and Akeredolu did not win the election. But, God took the glory”.

He however warned that if AD members are going criticize the government, it should be on the tenet of truth and fairness not falsehood.