- Advertisement -

Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has described as uncharitable, media reports credited to the national chairman of his party Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, over the recent defection of the former vice president Atiku Abubakar.

Frank said the national chairman should have known that he lacked moral right to talk about Alhaji Atiku because

“his incompetency contributed to the former vice president leaving the party.”

Chief Oyegun had criticised Atiku’s return to PDP, describing it as nothing of importance.

In his reaction however, Comrade Frank said: “When you eat from a man and come back to talk evil of the same man, prosperity will definitely judge in this case. Oyegun is one of the biggest beneficiaries from Atiku in APC, we expect him to have little fear of God while talking in public.”

The APC chieftain said Chief Oyegun is one of the greatest beneficiary of Atiku Abubakar’s generosity in APC, wondering how the Benin Chief could compromise his conscience against his benefactor.

“One should have expected our national chairman to focus on how to rebuild the APC now instead of concentrating his energy on Atiku Abubakar who is no more with us.

“I hope Chief Oyegun will learn from the history of Alhaji Bamanga Tukur and the PDP when some of us were leaving the party. The party later paid the price and if care is not taken APC too will pay the price of Oyegun’s incompetency in 2019.

- Advertisement -

“Our national chairman ought to know that politics is a game of numbers, so we expect him to take responsibility for everyone leaving the ruling party to opposition party under his watch.

“If Oyegun thinks that Atiku’s exit won’t create any impact, time will tell but I will still advice the party to relieve Chief Oyegun of his office before he anger more people to leave the APC.

“Atiku actually left APC because of such national chairman who could not ensure internal democracy. Under Chief Oyegun, aspirants alleged that primary elections were won by higher bidders, party constitution suspended, display of impunity were the order of the day, inability to put BoT in place, lack of capacity to organise convention and other necessary meetings. So, Nigerians will expect our chairman to tell the world the value he has added to the ruling party?

“This is a national chairman who has never won election for APC even in his ward, how can he challenge a former vice president of Nigeria who has hadded values to democracy and even to the ruling party before he left.

Frank however, urged the real APC leaders to go back to the drawing board and see how the party could be rebranded before 2019 general elections, saying under the current national chairman the party has gone into more deeper crisis which e has not been able to resolve even one across the country.