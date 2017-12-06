- Advertisement -

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the reception he was given by Kano people as “overwhelming.”

The President is making his first visit to Kano State since his election in 2015.

According to his Personal Assistant on New Media Engagement, Bashir Ahmad, Buhari said, “Though I haven’t expected anything less, I was overwhelmed by the reception I received from Kano people this morning (Wednesday).

The President had paid a homage to the Emir, Muhammadu Sanusi II, after which he also visited the Kurmawa Prison “to see the state of Nigerian prisons himself,” Ahmad said.