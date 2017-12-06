- Advertisement -

The Governor of Nasarawa State, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, has banned grazing of livestock during the night in the state.

Governor Al-Makura made this known yesterday in Keffi, during a security meeting with stakeholders in the Nasarawa West Senatorial zone.

Al-makura explained that the ban came as a result of series of complaints by farmers in the state that herdsmen have been taking their cattle to graze on farmlands of their unsuspecting victims at night, thereby, destroying all crops planted.

He also vowed that his administration will not rest on its oars until herdsmen/farmers conflict and other criminalities are eradicated in the state.

The governor lamented the spate of the resurgence of armed robbery and kidnapping in the state, which according to him, posed “serious risk to travelers traversing the state and the conveyance of agricultural products.”

Represented by his special adviser on security, Gen Mohammed Adeka (retd), the governor said “the ban on night grazing in the state is with a view to proactively avert clashes between herdsmen and farmers associated with the harvest period.”

“Herdsmen are strongly warned to avoid farmlands and, where possible, harvested crops should be removed from the farm soonest,” he directed.

He tasked farmers to avoid the blocking of cattle routes within the state and demanded that cases of such blockage should be reported to relevant authorities for necessary actions to avoid clashes.

The governor, however, called on districts and village heads in the state to collaborate with security agencies in their respective areas to report, promptly, any suspected issue of insecurity to constituted authorities.