Ahead of the 2019 general elections, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has insisted that there is no better person who can lead the country than President Buhari.

He said Buhari is a man of integrity who has done well for the nation and deserved to be retained in 2019.

Speaking, Ortom said Nigerians should give Buhari time to finish what he started.

He said, “Buhari is truly a gallant retired military man because he is still very strong.

“Beyond that, he is a man of integrity, discipline and with so much courage to fight the cankerworm called corruption.

“He is a selfless leader who has instilled discipline in our people. That is the kind of person we need at this particular time of our development and history as a nation.

“You may have an alternative, but for me, and as far as I am concerned I have not seen an alternative to President Buhari at this our very trying time.”

“It is interesting to note that despite all the challenges he met on ground on assumption of office, a period when the country went into a deep recession, he took far reaching decisions that got us out of the recession; that is no mean achievement.

“I believe that we will get there someday as a nation, challenges may abound but I believe that we will overcome them. So I still remain committed to my belief that President Buhari remains the leader that we need at this particular time of our history and development as a nation,” he added.