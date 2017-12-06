- Advertisement -

Oyo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Tuesday said it has endorsed the candidature of ex-governor of the state, Senator Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja as the sole candidate for the National chairmanship of the party.

The convention of the party where election to various executive positions of the party will take place will hold in Abuja on the 9th December, 2017.

Oyo PDP in a statement made available on Tuesday evening by its Publicity Secretary, Engineer Akeem Olatunji, noted that “the endorsement was taken during the party executives meeting under the chairmanship of Alhaji Omokunmi Mustapha”.

Olatunji in the statement noted that Ladoja was unanimously endorsed after thorough scrutiny of the aspirants.

He added that the party leadership resolved to support the sole candidature of the former governor.

Former Minister of Sports and Special Duties, Professor Taoheed Adedoja from Oyo State is also contesting for the National Chairmanship position, while Senator Ayoade Adeseun and former deputy governor in the state, Alhaji Azeem Gbolarunmi, are also contesting for Deputy National chairman of the party.