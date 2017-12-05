- Advertisement -

The Chairman Senate Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream), Senator Tayo Alasoadura, has disclosed that ,it would take a minimum of ten years for the administration of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to clean up rot created by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, years of misrule .

Alasoadura who represents Ondo Central made the disclosure at the graduation ceremony and award of certificates to participants in the Certified Intensive Practical Training on CCTV installation and Maintenance, Tracking, PBX (Intercom), OBD (Automobile Scanning), IP/Cloud (Remote viewing) and Contract Proposal Writing and sponsored by him in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The lawmaker who noted that, the APC government led by President Mohammadu Buhari has been busy packing the wreckage done to the economy of the country by the past administration of PDP, said there is no magic that can be done on the economy.

While confessing that things are hard presently in the country, Alasoadura noted that those who have some practical skills and know what they are doing, can still weather the storm until it subsides.

According to him, with the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari administration at taking the Nation’s economy out of the woods, the storm will surely subside very soon.

Alasoadura said,” I always feel uncomfortable when I see graduates pounding the streets in search of the elusive white collar jobs. I think it is high time we changed our orientation, the way of thinking that has brought the Nation into this sorrowful situation.

“I am a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria today by the grace of God. But while growing up, I experienced poverty. Up till today, I can recognize its bitter taste. I know how it feels not to have money to meet certain financial obligations. That is why I always feel bad when I see people suffering.

“Let me tell you, the future of Nigeria’s economic security rests with how we prepare today’s youth. As the the most populous country in Africa, there are huge opportunities for ICT. This, when harnessed, will provide job opportunities for our teeming youth, enhance the quality of their lives and increase government revenue.

“The world is changing and we must change with its that we are not left behind. ICT is now the in-thing with even Pakistan, a third world country exporting ICT programmes worth 2.9billion dollars annually.”

The lawmaker, however, advised the beneficiaries of the training programme to utilize the knowledge gained from the training to make themselves employers of labor.