The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has denied the media report that the forum has endorsed re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari ahead of 2019 general election.

The elders added that the forum has not met since September 2017, even as it has never really discuss the politics of 2019 not to talk of adopted a common candidate.

The forum’s convener, Paul Unongo, was quoted in an interview that President Muhammadu Buhari has been adopted as the candidate of the north.

But in a statement signed on Tuesday in Abuja by the forum’s director of logistic at its national secretariat, Captain Bashir Sodangi, said all the views expressed by Mr. Paul Unongo in the said interview “merely represent his personal opinion and not that of NEF.

“It follows therefore that NEF has has at no time recently met, discussed or adopted a common candidate for the 2019 presidency.

“If at any time the NEF should meet on 2019, our position supported by detailed reasons, shall be duly communicated through our official communication channel as usual.”

The statement while thanking Nigerians for their concern and cooperation, also urged them to be patient.