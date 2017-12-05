- Advertisement -

The All Progressives Congress’ (APC) chieftain, Gen. Buba Marwa, on Tuesday, said so far, there was no better presidential candidate for the 2019 presidential election in the APC than President Muhammadu Buhari.

Marwa, who is also a former military governor of Lagos State, made this disclosure in Yola after a meeting of stakeholders comprising 20 organisations in Adamawa.

The meeting was organised by the Buba Marwa organisation, where the candidature of Buhari was endorsed for a re-election in 2019.

Marwa said Buhari administration within the past two years, had recorded some achievements in the area of security, anti-corruption, improved electricity supply and diversification of the economy through agriculture and solid minerals.

“We are happy with the measures the government is taking in the diversification of the economy, which are already paying off, especially in the agricultural and mining sectors; the improvement has manifested in the recent exit from recession”.

On the exit of the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar from the APC, Marwa said although, the move was a big loss to the party, it would not affect the chances of APC in Adamawa and even at the national level.

“No political party would like to lose someone like the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; we assure that his departure will, however, not affect the fortunes of the party at any level.