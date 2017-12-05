- Advertisement -

The Governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of shying away from taking actions against killer herdsmen.

Mr. Fayose said this on Tuesday in a condolence message to those killed in fresh attacks in Adamawa state by alleged Fulani herdsmen.

“Today, my heart goes to the families of those people killed in Adamawa by herdsmen. It appears that herdsmen have replaced Boko Haram in that State and one wonders why the president is always reluctant to take actions against the herdsmen,” he said on Twitter.

The attacks which was confirmed by the police spokesperson in the state, Othman Abubakar, are suspected to be reprisals for the killings of dozens of Fulani residents allegedly by their Bachama neighbours.

According to Mr. Abubakar, the crisis started on Monday in Dong, Demsa Local Government Area following “a misunderstanding” between farmers and Fulani herdsmen.

Residents who confirmed the incident said homes were set ablaze, locals killed, forcing helpless people to flee into the bushes for safety.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday travelled to Numan to condole with the people of the area over the recent spate of violence which led to several deaths.