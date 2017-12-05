- Advertisement -

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi says it will explore the possibility of presenting a consensus candidate for the position of National Publicity Secretary at the Dec. 9 convention of the party.

The party’s Deputy Chairman in Kogi, Mr Sam Abenemi, dropped the hint on Tuesday while receiving one of the aspirants for the position of the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, at the party’s state secretariat in Lokoja.

Abenemi said: “There is no point having three candidates for the position of National Publicity Secretary from the same state.

“We in the party would find time before the election to talk to the candidates on the need to choose just one person to represent the state.”

He, however, said that Ologbondiyan was qualified for the position as he would make a good spokesman for the party if given the chance.

Abenemi said that the aspirant’s professional track record in the media and exploits as a Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the former Senate President, David Mark, placed him ahead of other contestants.

Addressing the delegates, Ologbondiyan lauded the PDP leaders in the state for keeping the party afloat after the poor outing at the 2015 general elections.

He promised to work with other members to put the party in a good state for the 2019 general elections if elected as the new National Publicity secretary.

“I know all the routes and the areas of function and I am sure if elected, I will make the party great again,” he said.

Ologbondiyan said he was the best man for the job of out of all others contesting for the position, asking for the support of the delegates towards realising his dream. .