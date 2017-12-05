- Advertisement -

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has visited the national secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, where he is meeting with the caretaker national chairman of the party, Ahmed Makarfi, behind closed doors.



Mr. Abubakar arrived the Wadata Plaza secretariat of the party at about 12 noon.

A large number of his supporters had arrived the secretariat, located in Wuse zone 5 before his arrival.

Mr. Abubakar recently defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.