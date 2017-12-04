- Advertisement -

The member representing Ikwerre Constituency in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Azubuike Wanjoku, has been suspended by the House over alleged denigrating comments made against the hallowed chamber.

The House said Wanjoku’s suspension takes immediate until he explains the reasons for his actions against the assembly where he currently serves.

Leader of the House, Martins Amaewhule, who raised the complaint, said the decision of the House was based on comments made by Wanjoku and published on a national daily.

Amaewhule said Wanjoku, who is one of the few members representing the All Progressives Congress in the House, violated sections of the rules of the assembly.

In his ruling, Speaker of the House, Ikuiny Owaji-Igbani said actions and comments of Azubike Wanjoku were capable of putting the Rivers State House of Assembly in disrepute.

“Honourable Azubuike Chikere Wanjoku is hereby suspended as a member of the Rivers state House of Assembly. You cannot belong to this House and disparage our image.

“He is banned from participating in any activity of the Assembly until he appears before the House Committee on Ethics and Privileges.

“We will not tolerate any act of indiscipline from any member of the Assembly.

Meanwhile, the former Deputy Speaker of the Rivers state House of Assembly, Leyii Kwanee has described the suspension of Azubuike Wanjoku as a sad day for democracy in the state.

He noted that the suspension of Wanjoku was an infringement on the rights of the people of Ikwerre State Constituency, adding that the same scenario recently played out in the case of Ali Ndume at the Senate.