Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has released 16 Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) to elected members of the National Assembly from the state.

Three of the vehicles were for senators representing the state, while 13 were for members of the House of Representatives from the state.

Members of the House of Representatives, led by Mrs. Betty Apiafi, Leader Rivers Caucus of the House of Representatives and Barry Mpigi, Deputy Leader, Rivers State House of Representatives caucus, all who took possession of their vehicles.

Making the presentation at the Government House Port Harcourt, on Monday, Governor Wike said that the vehicles were acquired to aid the Federal lawmakers in the discharge of their official functions.

He said the vehicles were for all members of the National Assembly irrespective of their party affiliation.

Said he, “Defend the interest of the State wherever you are. This is from the Government of Rivers State which you are part of. This is to aid you to carry out your official functions in Abuja”.

Responding, Leader of the Rivers Caucus at the House of Representatives, Mrs Apiafi, thanked the State governor for providing the support for members of the National Assembly to carry out their duties.

Also speaking, Deputy Leader of the Caucus, Mr. Mpigi, commended the State Governor for reaching out to all Rivers people.