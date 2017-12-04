- Advertisement -

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has warned politicians to desist from making absolute statements about which party Nigerians will choose to entrust with their mandate in 2019.

The former vice-president said only a hubris could drive politicians to grandstand about future realities that they have no control over, adding that no man is equal to God.

“Nobody knows the future other than God and to dictate what the future will be is not within man’s purview,” Mr. Abubakar said.

The former vice-president was responding to a question from a live audience when he declared his formal return to the Peoples Democratic Party on Facebook Sunday afternoon.

The audience, identified only as ‘Ikechi’, had asked Mr. Abubakar to explain why he returned to the PDP, a party which the Minister of Information Lai Mohammed, had reportedly ruled out of Nigeria’s power equation forever.

“But it is about Nigeria not about power. Power for powers own sake breeds arrogance and arrogance makes men say things like that,” Mr. Abubakar responded.

Media reports quoted Mr. Mohammed as saying during a visit to Jigawa State towards the end of November that the PDP will never come back to power, especially since the current administration has done well.

- Advertisement -

The PDP was in control of Nigeria’s political centre from 1999 when the country returned to democracy after years of military rule until 2015 when Goodluck Jonathan became the first incumbent president to be defeated in the country’s history.

Neither Mr. Mohammed nor his spokesperson, Williams Adeyemi, immediately returned requests for comments Monday morning.

But the minister is not the only politician reported to have made sweeping statements about Nigeria’s political future.

In February 2015, Ekiti Governor Ayo Fayose proclaimed that Muhammadu Buhari of the then-oppositon All Progressives Congress will never be elected president.

“I wish they can see spiritually what I am talking about that Buhari, despite the hullabaloo, will never be president,” the Ekiti State governor said, adding that God had purportedly given him supernatural powers of prescience.

On Sunday, Mr. Abubakar returned to the PDP for the third time since 2007 when he left the party after serving eight years on its platform as a vice president. The move came a little over a week since he resigned from the APC.

He’s expected to slug it out with Mr. Buhari in 2019, if the incumbent’s recent signals of a possible re-election bid becomes reality.