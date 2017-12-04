- Advertisement -

The gunmen who abducted a former Nigerian senator have demanded a ransom of N80 million, a family source said on Monday.

Senator Ayo Arise who represented Ekiti North senatorial district in the Senate between 2007 and 2011 was kidnapped yesterday by armed men while travelling to Abuja, multiple reliable sources said. He was travelling without armed escorts.

Sources close to the family confirmed the incident but refused to speak more about the incident, as there no contact has been made by his abductors as at press time.

Senator Arise was said to have attended some events over the weekend in Ado Ekiti, the state capital and Ikere Ekiti on Saturday.

He also took part in a golf knock around with friends on Sunday at the Ado Ekiti Golf Club along Poly Road, Ado Ekiti.

The US-trained economist, who represented Ekiti North in the National Assembly under the banner of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) between 2007 and 2011, defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress, shortly before the Governorship elections that ousted former Governor Dr Kayode Fayemi in 2015.

Recently, a former member of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Mr Rafiu Isiaka and one Jacob Olugbade were abducted by gunmen in the state. They were released after spending 11 days in captivity.

Both claimed they were kidnapped by armed Fulani men and that they paid 10 million to secure their release.