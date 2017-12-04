- Advertisement -

Former Governor Gbenga Daniel on Sunday said ex–military President, General Ibrahim Babangida and immediate past President Goodluck Jonathan among other notable Nigerians, are backing his aspiration to lead the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the national level.

Daniel also declared that the PDP’s number one office has developed into a Southwest agenda that should be pursued and achieved by the geopolitical zone.

The ex–Governor who ruled Ogun State for eight years on the ticket of the party, said he elected to vie for the national chairmanship of PDP, to rescue the party and reposition it for success.

He noted that “PDP national chairmanship has gone beyond individual agenda to become a southwest agenda.”

He spoke in Abeokuta while addressing PDP stakeholders and delegates in Ogun State, ahead of the December 9 national convention of the party slated for Abuja.

The meeting was attended by the state chairman of PDP, Sikirulahi Ogundele, Prince Gboyega Nasiru Isiaka, Chief Remi Bakare, Hon. Titi Gomez, Mrs. Iyabo Apampa, Senator Lekan Mustapha and other leaders of the party.

Daniel admitted that while PDP is strong in the Southeast, South–South and North, it is weak in Southwest, urging southwest PDP to come together and ensure the zone clinches the position of national chairman.

“Our party is very weak in the southwest. We only have a governor in Ekiti State and we should pray that we retain the state in 2018. In the south-south, south-east and in the north, PDP has more than one governor and the north that has two governors, has even zoned the presidency in 2019 to the region. So, the only thing left for southwest is the position of the national chairman.

“And if we fail to land the position, then we have nothing left for us. Even APC has its vice president in the southwest as well as other appointees, hence, we must get it right so that we can have something to campaign to our people,” Daniel said.

He expressed the confidence that if the national chairman comes to Ogun State, the effects would manifest throughout the southwest, and advised the state delegates to vote wisely during the convention.

“I know how to win elections. There is only way to remove an incumbent governor, and that is by a grand coalition of forces. We need GNI, we need Adebutu, we need Lekan Mustapha and everyone to do this.

“My job, if elected as the national chairman of our great party, is to provide the ground for the grand coalition to win. We need to create space for ourselves. I was in Lagos and I was not happy with the situation of the party, we need to work and reposition PDP in Lagos.

“In Osun, people are ready to change the ‘change’. In Oyo, we brought back Ladoja and Makinde to the party, and the people are ready there to vote for PDP again. All we need is a southwest PDP national chairman of my calibre and experience, to organise our people and return PDP to the path of glory.

“Election is even interstate, whatever happens in a neighbouring state will surely percolate down to the other state. So if we win elections in Ekiti and Osun States next year, that will serve as a good omen for our party in 2019 general elections,” said.