Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers has condemned a statement credited to a former state governor of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that the micro that the party’s chairmanship position be zoned to the South West

Wike said this when he received a national chairmanship aspirant of the party, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, at Government House, Port Harcourt, on Sunday.

He described the statement as a slap on the South South, saying it was wrong for anybody not from the region to do micro-zoning against the decision of the party.

“The chairmanship was zoned to the south and presidency to the north. You cannot in your own place micro zone our own position.

“We cannot sit here and micro zone the presidency. It is not possible. It is what they tell us to do that we will do.

“PDP is not in power, it is in opposition. We need a Chairman that will drive the party to make PDP to win election,” Wike said.

Wike said that whatever anybody might be saying, the convention would be fair and hitch-free.

The governor pledged to support the party to provide a level playing ground at the convention.

“If you believe and love this party, there is nothing you cannot do, everybody can make sacrifice for this party except you don’t believe in this party.

“What I am saying is that whoever emerges we should come out as members of the same party to support him.”

He commended the peaceful campaigns by Dokpesi and his campaigning round the country to seek delegates’ support.

“What you are doing has popularised the party. This is the first time when PDP Chairman is being elected and the aspirants are going from one state to the other.

“The main fact that you are doing that is a mobilisation for the party.”

Earlier, Dokpesi said he was in the state to solicit for the blessing and support of the governor and the state delegates on his ambition.

He said as an opposition party, it was important for the PDP to allow its best materials to emerge as Chairman and presidential candidates.

Dokpesi commended the roles and support of Gov. Wike and government of Rivers towards the development of PDP and success of its forthcoming convention.

Meeting with PDP Rivers State Executive members and delegates at the party secretariat, Dokpesi said though there were eight aspirants vying for the chairmanship, including Prince Uche Secondus, his own personality had more capacity to re-brand PDP.

The Chairman of PDP Rivers, Felix Obuah, also condemned the statement on micro zoning of chairmanship position to the South West.

Obuah said that the state chapter of the party would continue to support anything that would help it to regain the mandate in 2019.