Former Nigeria’s Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Sunday announced his formal return to Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, the party he left four years ago to contest for the presidential ticket of the now ruling All Progressives Congress.

Atiku resigned from the APC about two weeks ago and it was believed that he was headed for the PDP, the platform on which he was elected the vice president on Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999.

Atiku, however formally announced on his Facebook page, on Sunday that he was indeed headed for PDP. The former Vice President said his return to PDP was due to failure of the ruling party to honour the promise that it would create three million jobs per year in its manifesto.

Speaking through Facebook Live, Atiku said his interactions with young people and students across Nigeria has revealed that their most major concern is getting jobs after their education.

He, however, noted that APC has failed to deliver on its promise to create jobs, and thus, let young Nigerians down.

The former Vice President said he has experience to create jobs as he has created over 50,000 direct and 250,000 indirect jobs in his home state of Adamawa.

He also said as the Vice President, he handled the privatisation of the telecoms sector which has today resulted into creation of thousands of direct and indirect jobs.