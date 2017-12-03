- Advertisement -

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has declared that his government will not abandon all the uncompleted projects inherited from the last administration of Dr Olusegun Mimiko.

Already, the governor disclosed that, he has directed all the caretaker chairmen in the 18 Local Government Areas of the state to construct one kilometer road each.

He said the one kilometer road construction per local government was part of his efforts to create road network in the rural areas across the state.

The Governor who spoke at the 30th Ekimogun Day Festival held in Ondo town at the weekend said he would not run a vindictive government.

The ceremony graced by former governor Olusegun Mimiko and Senator Tayo Alasoadura also attracted prominent sons and daughters of Ondo Kingdom among others.

Akeredolu, represented by his Deputy, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, particularly said his administration would ensure it completes all uncompleted projects left behind by Mimiko’s administration.

He allayed the fear of the people of Ondo kingdom that his government was planning to merge the State University of Medical Science sited in the town with Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko.

The governor said rather than doing this, his government would only continue to build on the existing infrastructure and facilities it inherited from the previous administration.

He added that the massive construction of one kilometre road in each Local Government Area of the state is in line with the road to market policy of his administration to enable people at the grassroots benefit from the dividends of democracy.