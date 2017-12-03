- Advertisement -

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won the elections held in 31 local government areas of Akwa Ibom state.

The polls took place on Saturday.

In a statement on Sunday, Aniedi Ikoiwak, chairman of the Akwa Ibom State Independent Electoral Commission (AKISIEC), said the party also won all the 329 councillorship seats in the state.

Ikoiwak said details of election would be made available by the logistics department of the commission.

He asked the winners to collect their certificates of return at the commission’s headquarters in Uyo on Monday.

“This statement confirms the announcement/declarations made by the authorised returning officers in various wards and local government areas,” it read.

“Details of scores submitted by our field officers will be made available by the field operations/logistics department of the commission.”

But in a statement, Amadu Attai, chairman of the APC in Akwa Ibom, said the result of the election was “concocted”.

- Advertisement -

He said: “We had informed all our candidates to the election and our teeming members and supporters throughout the 31 local government areas and 329 Wards to ensure full compliance with the provision of section 27 (1) & (2) of the electoral act 2010 (as amended) that any election result announced or declared without compliance with the procedures stipulated by the electoral act shall be vehemently rejected.

“To this end, APC wishes to inform the general public that there was no election at all according to the provision of electoral act 2010 (as amended).

“Moreover, in their quest to rig and announce spurious results, all sensitive materials including results sheet were nowhere to be found.

“Today, the party wishes to inform the security agencies, the government of Akwa Ibom state, federal government of Nigeria and the general public that we reject in its entirety any concocted result that AKISIEC may wish to announce to the general public as the final result of the purported local government election.”